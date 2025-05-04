Crying Babil Khan leaves fans concerned, posts then deletes video about 'screwed' Bollywood, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor

Babil Khan, actor and son of late Irrfan Khan, shared and then deleted a video in which he slammed several celebrities. Taking to Reddit, fans shared clips of Babil's Instagram Stories. Babil Khan was seen crying and slurring in the clip, leaving his fans concerned about his mental health. (Also Read | Babil Khan posts sweet childhood pic with dad Irrfan Khan on his 5th death anniversary; pens heartfelt poem) Babil Khan, with tears in his eyes, also slammed Bollywood.

Babil slams Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav

In the video, Babil criticised Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav among others. He said, “What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so f*****. Bollywood is so screwed.”

Babil criticises fake Bollywood

In another clip, posted on Reddit, Babil said, "Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I've ever ever been a part of. But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better (smiles)...I got to show to you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you..."

Fans concerned about Babil

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "All the people he named are known bullies…all in the Dharma clique. I really feel for him. I wonder what they've done. He seems to be really suffering." "I hope he isn't bullied," read a comment. A fan said, "Did anyone read the poem he posted five days ago on Irrfan’s death anniversary. One line read ‘soon I'll be there, with you, not without you’. Definitely shook me."

Another fan wrote, "Poor guy, he has been struggling since his father’s death. Hope he finds purpose and peace." "Something really bad has happened for someone to be so sad about it. And Babil seems like a softie who wouldn't be able to take the harsh reality of Bollywood. Even being a nepo kid himself, he is outcasted by the clans of the industry," read another comment. "This is seriously concerning, no? Something terrible must have happened for him to come up on social media to say all this with this intensity," wrote a Reddit user.

About Babil, his projects so far

Babil is the son of Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar. He made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with Qala (2022). Babil was also part of Friday Night Plan (2023). He has also starred in the miniseries The Railway Men (2023). Babil was most recently seen in cyber thriller film Logout, which released on streaming service ZEE5.