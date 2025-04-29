Babil Khan posts sweet childhood pic with dad Irrfan Khan on his 5th death anniversary; pens heartfelt poem

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan left a void behind when he died five years ago on April 29. His son, actor Babil Khan, wrote a heartfelt poem and posted a sweet childhood picture on Instagram in memory of his father. Here’s what he wrote. (Also Read: Babil opens up about being accused of exploiting Irrfan Khan's death to advance career: 'If that was the case...') Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died five years ago on April 29, his son Babil Khan is also an actor now.

Babil Khan’s sweet post in remembrance of Irrfan Khan

Babil posted a picture that showed Irrfan all smiles as Babil leaned on his shoulder and posed for a picture. Dressed in T-shirts and wearing sunglasses, Babil and Irrfan hold hands as they look into the camera. The caption for the post reads, “With you, without you. Life goes on, With me, without me. Soon I’ll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly, Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, Then we’ll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you.”

Fans left supportive comments under the post, with many leaving heart emojis for Babil. “We miss him just like our own,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Unforgettable legend.” One fan commented, “The angel :))) we miss him so much.... love u babil :)) ASLI.” Many commenters also remembered the legend Irrfan was, with one of them writing, “Irfan forever ….. still not accepted he will continue to live in our hearts.” Another fan wrote, “We miss him too.” Some others called the childhood picture ‘cute’.

Irrfan Khan’s legacy

Irrfan debuted with the 1988 film Salaam Bombay! and acted in films like Maqbool, The Namesake, Life in a... Metro, Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox and Piku through his career. He acted in numerous Hindi and English films, apart from a few regional ones. His last films were the 2020 film Angrezi Medium and the 2021 film Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, which was released posthumously.

In 2018, Irrfan announced on Twitter that he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. After receiving treatment in the UK, he returned to India in 2019. Four days after his mother, Saeeda Begum, died in Jaipur, Irrfan died on April 29 while receiving treatment for a colon infection. One of his sons, Babil, followed in his father’s footsteps and became an actor, debuting with the 2022 film Qala. He was most recently seen in Logout.