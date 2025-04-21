Babil opens up about being accused of exploiting Irrfan Khan's death to advance career: 'If that was the case...'

Actor Babil Khan, who is busy promoting his latest film Logout, opened up about being accused of exploiting his father actor Irrfan Khan's death to advance his acting career in a recent interview. Babil Khan addresses accusations of using his father actor Irrfan's death for career advancement. (Instagram)

Babil, in a conversation with Lallantop said, that he was suddenly put into spotlight after Irrfan's death and he wasn't ready for it. "When baba passed away, the limelight suddenly shifted on me. I wasn’t ready for that. But there was one moment that’s stayed with me. When baba’s body was being taken from the hospital to the funeral, the streets were filled with fans—even during Covid. Nobody cared about the risk. They just wanted to say goodbye. They were crying. It felt so real," Babil said.

Babil on facing exploitation accusation

In that moment, the actor said that he realised that his grief wasn't his alone but it belonged to millions who loved his father. He wanted to give back so he started sharing memories with the Life Of Pie star in hopes to keep him alive for everyone who admired the beloved actor. However, not everyone believed his pure intentions, they rather questioned it.

“Some people said I was using my father’s death to launch my acting career. If that were true, I wouldn’t still be giving auditions today. I was sharing love because we were flooded with it from everyone. I had to honour that," the actor added.

About Babil's projects

Babil debuted with Anvita Dutta's 2022 Qala which also starred Tripti Dimri and released on Netflix. He then starred in Friday Night Plan, another Netflix film which was directed by Vatsal Neelakanthan and featured Juhi Chawla and Ninad Kamat in pivotal roles.

Babil will next be seen in Logout, a cyber crime thriller, which talks about life of a social media influencer and our extreme dependence on smartphones today. Produced by Viacom 18 and directed by Amit Golani, the film is set to release on ZEE5 on April 18. The film also features Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in pivotal roles.