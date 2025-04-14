Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Makers of Logout reveal how they got ‘mild-mannered’ Babil Khan to rage, scream on camera: 'Lage thode se takes isme'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Apr 14, 2025 05:16 PM IST

The team of Zee5's upcoming film Logout - Babil Khan, director Amit Golani, and writer Biswapati Sarkar - talk about the tech thriller.

Babil Khan is back with his new tech thriller, Logout. The actor plays an Instagram influencer whose life turns upside down after a fan gets hold of his phone and all passwords. Ahead of the film's release, Babil and the film's creators sat down with HT for a chat about the genre and making the usually mild-mannered actor go all out for the role.

Babil Khan in a still from Logout.
Babil Khan in a still from Logout.

Logout writer and director about the film

Talking about the real-world inspiration for the setting, writer Biswapati Sarkar says, "The addiction was real. We could see our focus going away. We could not concentrate on projects, and we started noticing that it was probably due to the smartphone. Then we researched and realised it's not just but millions of people."

The film's director, Amit Golani, says they consciously chose a relatable setting for the story. "We didn't want it to be some futuristic technology. Also, we didn't want it to be a hacker thing. There is no skill that the antagonist needs to do all this. It's just a simple, everyday person who can turn your life upside down just by getting control of your phone," he says.

On bringing Babil's rage out

The trailer shows Babil's character - Pratyush - getting increasingly frustrated and annoyed as an obsessed fan takes control of his life through his phone. A few scenes in the film involve Babil screaming in rage on camera. Talking about that, Biswapati quips, "For that, we had to speak to him. Lage thode se takes isme (It took a few takes)." Amit chimes in, "But that is where an actor's craft comes in. When you are not what you are, that's the opportunity to show what you can do. In the workshops, we also worked on those scenes. We were worried about those parts so we worked on it more to bring that out. Ultimately, by the time we went to shoot, we were very confident."

Contrary to popular belief, Babil doesn't find screaming or crying that challenging. "It is tougher for me to play mild-mannered. Anger and crying I can do easily. But that masti is the most difficult for me," says the actor.

Logout also features Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in pivotal roles. Having already made waves on the international festival circuit, the Amit Golani film releases on Zee5 on April 18.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Makers of Logout reveal how they got ‘mild-mannered’ Babil Khan to rage, scream on camera: 'Lage thode se takes isme'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On