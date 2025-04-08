Logout trailer: Influencer Babil Khan faces a digital nightmare after obsessive fan hijacks his phone and life. Watch

Logout trailer

On Tuesday, ZEE5 took to Instagram and shared an intriguing trailer of Babil's film. The video introduces Pratyush, a social media influencer who is a complete phone addict and is about to hit 10 million followers. However, life takes a dark turn when one of his followers steals his phone and starts to control his life — all in a desperate bid to get noticed. This sparks a cat-and-mouse chase between Babil and the follower, ultimately shattering his carefully curated world.

The caption on the post read: "The lines between what we consume and what consumes us are about to get blurry. #Logout premiering on 18th April, only on #ZEE5." Fans expressed their excitement for the film. One of the comments read, "So excited to finally watch this!" Another commented, "Looking very good, Babil." A third wrote, "Been waiting to watch this."

About Logout

Helmed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, the film also features Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in pivotal roles. Logout has already made waves on the international festival circuit, being showcased at renowned events such as the 21st Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2024, Mal Del Plata 2024, Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2024, and the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival 2024 — where it has garnered rave reviews.

Talking about directing the film, Amit Golani said, "Directing Logout has been an immensely rewarding experience. At its heart, the film delves into the complex and often unsettling relationship between individuals and their growing dependence on the digital world — especially our increasing reliance on smartphones. It explores how overdependence on our phones has crept into every aspect of life, and how helpless we can feel without them. I aimed to capture that tension in a way that feels both intense and profoundly relatable. Babil has truly embodied his character, bringing it to life in a way that feels raw and authentic. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished. With ZEE5 as a global platform, Logout is poised to reach a wide audience, and I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to share this timely, real, and deeply relevant story with the world”.

Actor Babil Khan said, "I’m really looking forward to audiences experiencing Logout. The film has already been showcased at several international film festivals, earning great reviews, and now, I can’t wait for its release on ZEE5, where a wider audience will get to see it. This role truly pushed me out of my comfort zone, immersing me in the digital world — a space that’s both fascinating and dangerously unpredictable. Playing a modern-day influencer and navigating the complexities of virtual success was a unique challenge, especially since my character is so different from who I am in real life. I’m incredibly proud to be part of a story that feels so relevant today, shedding light on the darker side of our online lives. Logout is an intense, fast-paced thriller, and I can’t wait for viewers to join my character, Pratyush, on this gripping journey”.