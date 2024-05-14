Babil Khan shares pics with mystery girl, pens cryptic note about moving on: 'I love to miss you'

Babil's new Instagram post has left many users confused. In it, Babil shared a pair of intimate pictures with a mystery girl, who is rumoured to be his girlfriend. Furthermore, he penned a long note on ‘moving on’ which left many confused whether he was talking about a recent breakup. (Also read: Babil Khan ‘finds friends’ in Ranveer Singh, Sanya Malhotra at Tiffany event; fans think they should work together) Babil Khan is quite active on social media.

Babil's new Instagram post

Babil shared a bunch of pictures with a mystery girl; one in which he was seen embracing the girl, while looking directly at the camera. In another picture, which was a selfie, both of them were seen smiling beside each other.

In the caption, he began: “I don’t think moving on is about trying to hide away that what you have loved, in reality you never really move on from the people that you have loved. They become a part of your life and the sails that catch the winds that make you who you are.”

He also shared a poem in the caption, which read, “I chipped my tooth falling down the stairs,/I like how you sound when you laugh./When you leave, take my crooked smile with you. Let me rebuild another half./I love to look at you./I’ll miss how you breathe,/giggling inappropriately and carrying your scuba gear on the beach./I love to hold your hands./I’ll miss crossing roads running, wasted at dawn and far from home./I’ll miss dropping you back when it rains and you carry a small umbrella on purpose./I’ll miss how much you hate your tattoo./I love to miss you.”

User reactions

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Just confused looking at your post.” Another wrote, “I just don't get it. In this age and day you're not allowed to express anything. People always have something to say. So much hate.” A comment read, ”I am glad to see you have the courage to post about this on social media. It tells us how stars are just human beings. Hope you move on."

Babil is the son of late actor Irrfan. Babil made his acting debut in Qala, which starred Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. The film released on Netflix in 2022. In 2023, he starred in the coming-of-age drama Friday Night Plan and the drama series The Railway Men. He will be seen next in Pooja Kaul’s The Umesh Chronicles with Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Panth.