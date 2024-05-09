Babil Khan ‘finds friends’ in Ranveer Singh, Sanya Malhotra at Tiffany event; fans think they should work together

Babil Khan attended Tiffany’s new store opening in Mumbai, which also saw stars like Ranveer Singh, Khushi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra in attendance. Babil took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share pictures he had taken with Ranveer and Sanya at the event. (Also Read: Babil Khan pens emotional post for father Irrfan Khan days before death anniversary: 'I will not give up') Babil Khan with Ranveer Singh and Sanya Malhotra at Tiffany's event.

‘Finding friends’

Babil shared two pictures on his Instagram that showed him deeply conversing with Ranveer and Sanya. One of the pictures also saw him sit on Ranveer’s lap as he and Sanya laugh at something. Sharing them, he wrote, “Finding friends.” A video of Ranveer and Babil greeting each other at the event affectionately also found its way online.

Fans were immediately taken by the pictures, with many commenting how Babil and Ranveer should work together. One fan wrote, “Oh God! You should definitely work with Ranveer. You both have the same kind of energy.” Another wondered, “Are you and ranveer working on a project together?” given their closeness. One fan manifested that Ranveer and Babil should get to entertain fans, writing, “Hope you both - @ranveersingh and you - entertain us in the most deep , emotional way possible”

Babil also garnered attention at the event when he photobombed another guest at the event by mistake and later apologised to her for the snafu. In the videos clicked by paparazzi, he could be seen rushing to the wall, standing out of frame and staying there till she’s done posing for the cameras.

Upcoming work

Babil debuted with the 2022 Netflix web series Qala which also saw Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead roles. He played a musician called Jagan Batwal, whom Tripti’s character Qala Manjushree is envious of. In 2023, he starred in the coming-of-age drama Friday Night Plan, which also streamed on Netflix. He will soon star in Pooja Kaul’s The Umesh Chronicles with Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Panth.