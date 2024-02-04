 Babil reacts to Poonam Pandey death stunt: 'Don't f*** with cancer awareness' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Babil Khan reacts angrily to Poonam Pandey's death stunt: 'This is the worst way to raise cancer awareness'

Babil Khan reacts angrily to Poonam Pandey's death stunt: 'This is the worst way to raise cancer awareness'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 04, 2024 03:21 PM IST

'Angry' Babil Khan took to Instagram Stories to slam Poonam Pandey for faking her death in the name of cervical cancer awareness.

Babil Khan, like many other celebs, is not happy with Poonam Pandey's ‘dead from cervical cancer’ stunt. On Sunday, the actor called her out for faking her own death and said awareness can be spread without all this. He said Poonam's publicity gimmick made him 'feel really angry'. Babil also said no one should mess with cancer awareness. His father, late actor Irrfan Khan suffered from cancer and died from a colon infection during treatment in April 2020. Also read: Poonam Pandey's death stunt shocks the world

Babil Khan expresses anger over Poonam Pandey's publicity gimmick.

'Trying not to care but it is making me really angry'

Like several celebs, making his frustration public, Babil wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday, “I don't know what the f*** that was about Poonam Pandey's demise, but it just feels wrong. I'm trying not to care but it is making me feel really angry. Awareness can be spread, faking statements of death should not be something that we rely upon to do so as individuals in a collective society."

Babil continued to write, "Bro long story short, this is the worst way to raise awareness about cancer and my intuition roars sensing malice. Please don't f*** with cancer awareness.”

Poonam Pandey 'death' controversy

In an Instagram video on Saturday, Poonam Pandey said she is alive, and hasn't died of cervical cancer. The model-actor said she wanted to initiate a conversation about cervical cancer. Her announcement came a day after her manager confirmed in multiple interviews that Poonam had died of cervical cancer at the age of 32 on Thursday night.

"I am sorry caused this tear and I am sorry to those I have hurt. My intention: to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about - cervical cancer," Poonam Pandey had said on Instagram on Saturday. Poonam is being heavily criticised by social media users as well as celebrities for faking her death to spread awareness about the disease.

Follow Us On