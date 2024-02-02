Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32, model's team confirms

Actor-model Poonam Pandey died on Thursday night. She was 32. A post made from her official Instagram account said that the actor died due to cervical cancer. The news shocked many, with some wondering if the post was a hoax. Poonam's team also confirmed the news in an interview to News18, saying “She passed away last night.” Also read: Raj Kundra, Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra granted anticipatory bail by Supreme Court in pornography case Actor-model Poonam Pandey has reportedly passed away(Instagram)

Instagram post from model's official account

Shared with a folded hands and heart emoji, the post shared on Poonam Pandey’s Instagram read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.” Her team also confirmed to News18, “She passed away last night.”

She was seen on the reality show Lock Upp season 1 in 2022, which was hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut. Poonam Pandey's last Instagram post was from a party in Goa three days ago. She had shared a video of herself at a bash.

Reactions to the news

“Lost? Hope this is not fake or fun post,” wrote a fan, skeptical that it might be a hoax, while another fan wrote, “What is it for real? Or some kind of promotion for upcoming project?”