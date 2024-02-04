Poonam Pandey death stunt grabs attention around the world: How international media covered ‘the strangest move ever'

On Friday, Poonam Pandey's team said – in an Instagram post as well as in interviews to multiple news portals – that the actor-model had died of cervical cancer at the age of 32. In a shocking twist of events, on Saturday, Poonam revealed she had faked her own death to 'raise awareness for cervical cancer'. She has been in the news ever since – and not just in India. Also read: Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay breaks silence on her death stunt Poonam Pandey has been making headlines since Friday for faking her own death.

‘Cheap publicity stunt’

While Indian publications widely reported her death stunt, and many celebs and social media users condemned Poonam Pandey's move, publications from the UK, Pakistan and Bangladesh also reported how 'Indian model Poonam Pandey faked her death'. Here’s how the global media reported the Lock Upp contestant faking her own death in the name of cancer awareness.

The Guardian from the UK reported Poonam's publicity stunt with the headline: Indian model Poonam Pandey fakes death to raise cervical cancer awareness. The article said the 'reality TV star reveals social media stunt, adding she was proud of what her ‘death news has been able to achieve’.

Pakistan-based Dawn's headline read, 'In the strangest move ever, Indian actor Poonam Pandey fakes her own death'. The report said, “Netizens were surprised at her cheap publicity stunt, with many condemning her move.”

‘Bizarre turn of event’

Daily Star from Bangladesh said in its report on Poonam's death stunt, dated February 3, "In a bizarre turn of events, Indian model, actor, and reality TV star Poonam Pandey, who was reported to have died of cervical cancer at the age of 32, has emerged alive, leaving fans and the public puzzled."

Another report by the UK-based Sky News, said, "An Indian model, who faked her own death to raise awareness of cervical cancer, has defended her actions, saying the publicity stunt was 'necessary'."

UAE-based Khaleej Times said in its report, "Netizens have been left enraged, with many saying that the method of creating awareness was distasteful."

UK's Daily Mail also covered Poonam's fake death, saying she 'lied about her death'. The headline read, "Indian Bollywood star, 32, who 'died' is revealed to be still alive after she faked her own death in a publicity stunt to raise awareness for cervical cancer."

