Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay breaks silence on her death stunt: ‘She is the boldest Indian woman’

It's been less than 24-hours since Poonam Pandey announced she was very much alive after her team claimed she died of cervical cancer. While many are not happy with what publicity stunt the model-actor pulled in the name of cancer awareness, her husband Sam Bombay is ‘happy’ that she is alive. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Sam also clarified that Poonam and him were still legally married. Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay married in 2020.

Sam reacts to Poonam Pandey faking her death

When asked if he was surprised that Poonam faked her own death, Sam Bombay said, “No. I'm delighted she did. She is alive. That's enough for me. Alhamdullilah.”

Poonam's team had on Friday shared on her official Instagram account, “Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer.” The industry, media as well as many on social media fell for it as her manager gave a double confirmation to various publications that Poonam had died on Thursday night due to cervical cancer. But did Sam doubt it? He replied, “Yes.”

‘When I heard the news, I felt nothing’

Sam added, "When I heard the news, I felt nothing in my heart. There was no sense of loss. And I thought this can't be. Why do I feel nothing? Because when you're connected, you feel everything. I think about her (Poonam Pandey) every day. And, I pray for her every day. If something was wrong, I'd know.”

Sam and Poonam are not divorced yet

As we went on to address Sam Bombay as Poonam's ex-husband, he rectified, “No, we are not divorced, yet.” Despite their current equation, Sam does not question Poonam's intentions. He said, “I am happy she is still alive. She has a lot to contribute.”

He added, “Listen to me, if someone raises awareness about an issue with complete disregard for their fame or image, let's respect that. Poonam Pandey is timeless. She is the boldest Indian woman. Several years from now, she'll be celebrated.”

