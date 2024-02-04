Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt makes people furious: 5 times she courted controversies since 2011

Model-actor Poonam Pandey's fake death publicity stunt has left people, both celebrities or her fans, fuming. A day after her team shared the news that she ‘died of cervical cancer at 32’, Poonam posted videos on Saturday announcing that she is ‘alive’. Citing the reason for the fake news, Poonam shared that she took the step to spread awareness about cervical cancer. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut, Mandira Bedi criticise Poonam Pandey's 'pathetic and cheap publicity stunt': She should be boycotted) Poonam Pandey made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Nasha.

However, this isn't the first time that Poonam has courted controversies or done something controversial. Check out the five times, Poonam courted controversies:

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

She wanted to strip for Team India during 2011 WC

In 2011, Poonam shot into the limelight, when she said she would strip for Team India if they won the cricket World Cup. She wrote a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but they didn't give her permission.

Later, news agency PTI had quoted her as saying, “The letter that I had written was refused by them. I felt bad and was hurt when they did not allow me to go bare. I was upset. They just said BCCI does not give permission for such things... I had made that statement for Team India. I don't regret it at all.”

Poonam Pandey's bathroom video

In 2011, Poonam posted a video of herself taking a shower. Wearing a white bikini, Poonam was seen in a bathroom as she emerged from a bathtub and then went on to take a shower, while continuing with the striptease act.

After posting the video, Poonam had tweeted, "This was just the trailer .... Lot you will see live 24x7 on my website..." She had tweeted, "Warning, 18 and under should not try looking up the Video.. that said i do not take responsibility for anyone under age looking this video."

Poonam Pandey stripped in 2012

Poonam in 2012 stripped after Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL season five. She had tweeted the nude picture of herself and said, "Here is a pic as I promised." She had added, "Warning 18 and under should not try looking up the pic. That said, I do not take responsibility for anyone under age." "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo re," her another tweet read.

Poonam arrested in 2020 over video shoot

In 2020, Poonam was detained by Goa Police for allegedly trespassing into a government property and shooting an obscene video in Goa. A case was also registered against her for obscenity during the shoot at the Chapoli dam in Canacona town, following a complaint by the state water resources department. Poonam and her then-husband Sam Bombay were arrested by the Goa Police, but granted bail the same day.

Tiff with Raj Kundra

In 2019, Poonam had filed a police complaint against Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra. Ahead of Raj's arrest, Poonam had filed a case in the Bombay High Court against him and his associates. She had entered into a contract with their company, Armsprime Media, and they were handling her app.

She claimed that they were illegally using content featuring her even after the termination of the contract. Poonam had also claimed that her personal mobile number was leaked on the app and she was inundated with calls and obscene messages.

Poonam made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Nasha. She also featured in films such as Love Poison, Malini and Co and Aa Gaya Hero. Poonam also participated in two popular reality shows, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 in 2011 and Lock Upp in 2022.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place