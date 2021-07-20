Poonam Pandey reacts to Raj Kundra’s arrest, says ‘can’t imagine what Shilpa Shetty must be going through’

Actor Poonam Pandey reacted to businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest in a case related to the production and streaming of porn films, and said that her ‘heart goes out to’ his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, and their two children. Raj was taken into police custody on Monday night after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. He has been remanded to police custody till July 23.

Earlier, Poonam Pandey had filed a case in the Bombay High Court against Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra and his associates. She had entered into a contract with their company, Armsprime Media, and they were handling her app. She claimed that they were illegally using content featuring her even after termination of the contract.

In an interview with a leading daily, Poonam reacted to the news of Raj’s arrest and said, “At this moment my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids. I can’t imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma.”

“The only thing I’ll add is that I have filed a police complaint in 2019 against Raj Kundra and subsequently registered a case at the honourable high court of Bombay against him for fraud and theft. This matter is sub judice, hence I would prefer to limit my statements. Also, I have full faith in our police & the judicial process,” she added.

Poonam earlier claimed that her personal mobile number was leaked on the app and she was inundated with calls and obscene messages. Speaking to the leading daily in February, Raj distanced himself from the matter. “I had invested in a company called Armsprime Media last year, which makes apps for celebrities. I am not aware of the petition as I exited the venture in December 2019 with a sale to the current shareholders,” he had said.

On Monday, Raj was arrested for allegedly being involved in the creation of porn films and their publication via online apps. He has been named as the key conspirator by the police. He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.