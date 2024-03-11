Babil Khan reacts to absence from parties, talks about social anxiety: ‘I like to stay alone’

Babil Khan opens up on social anxiety

The actor, when asked about his absence from parties, said, “Because I am not a star kid. Baba was not a contemporary star from any angle. But now he has become because of all the chatter. He is different. You can’t put him in a box. I go to parties sometimes. I have social anxiety, and that is not the only reason. I like to stay alone. I like to work on who I am.”

Babil Khan recalls heart-wrenching memories of Irrfan

Babil also revealed that Irrfan's huge fan following would often scare him. The actor said, “So when a bodyguard comes and takes him away because the crowd is rushing to him and that hand gets pulled away, for the child, I think it’s very traumatic. I had distance from my father, physical distance because he was shooting a lot, but he was very affectionate towards me when he was there.”

On Irrfan's birth anniversary, Babil penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and wrote, “Do you know what is hard? To remember the ecstasy in his voice when he would raise it in exaltation to scream BABILUUUU!!! every single time he’d see me. To remember then how painful it would be to lose him for the stretches of barren time when he would be away shooting. It is impossible to remember how his beard felt on my fingers when I would scratch his cheek as he read his script or how my fingertips would rest gently on his eyelids when he took a nap. His voice was brilliantly deep, yet it evoked nothing but a gentle prayer from me, a prayer that could only rise from one’s within when an external force has calmed your existential jitters to stillness.”

