Ananya Pandey, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Tripti Dimri and others attend awards night in glam outfits; who wore what

Last night was all about style and splendour as popular celebrities arrived to attend the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 in Mumbai on May 2. The event was nothing short of a glamorous affair as prominent personalities from the film and television industry graced the red carpet in their best outfits. The guest list included Ajay Devgan, Ananya Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Shriya Saran, Sunny Leone, Malaika Arora, Tripti Dimri, Kartik Aaryan and many more who turned heads at the event. Whenever there are celebrities, there is a treasure trove of fashion inspiration, and last night was no exception as stars arrived in glittering outfits that served style statements. Let's take a look at who wore what and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Met Gala themes over the years: A look back at the many first Mondays of May ) Check out glamorous red carpet looks from Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Who Wore What at Awards Night

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora arrived on the red carpet oozing glitz and glamour in a stunning silver gown. Her gorgeous outfit featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, a bodycon fit and an extended hemline. The intricate silver embellishment that adorned her gown all over added to the oomph factor and made her look a complete showstopper. With silver dangling earrings, glittering eyeshadow, glowing highlighter, blushed cheeks, nude lipstick and her wet backcombed hairstyle, she completed her head-turning look.

Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri showed off her fashion savvy as she stunned on the red carpet in a sizzling gown. Her outfit featured a sweetheart neckline, noodle straps, silver sequin embellishment on the bust, a chic midriff cutout and a black satin bottom with a sultry thigh high slit. She kept her accessories to a minimum, styling her look with a pair of silver high heels. With minimal make-up and her luscious locks styled in a bun, she looked like a true diva.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya is a true fashionista and her latest red carpet look is a testament to that. The Gen Z star donned a stylish black gown featuring a halter neckline with silver button embellishments, a figure-hugging fit and an alluring thigh-high slit. She opted for silver accessories including diamond-stacked bracelets, statement earrings and diamond rings on her fingers. She completed her look with darkened eyebrows, smoky eye shadow, rosy cheeks, nude lipstick and her locks left open in a back-combed, side-swept hairstyle.

Alaya F

Alaya F is a total stunner who never fails to hit fashion targets like a pro and her latest look was no exception as she turned heads in a stylish gown. Her outfit comes in an ethereal white shade and features an off-the-shoulder neckline, a chic black cut-out detail at the midriff that adds a contrast of colour, a bodycon fit and a flour-touching hemline. Flaunting a glamorous make-up look, her locks were styled in soft curls and left open at the sides to complete her stunning look.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan looked dashing as ever as he walked the red carpet in a grey blazer, trousers, and a white shirt, looking like a complete gentleman. He completed his look with a pair of shiny black shoes, a trimmed beard, and perfectly gelled hair. With his charming smile, he is sure to steal your heart.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde made a striking entrance at the awards night in a fiery red ensemble. Her attire exuded glamour with its halter neckline, shimmering fabric, form-fitting silhouette, daring backless design, and sweeping hemline. Adding an extra flair, she draped a bold red cape around her arms. Completing the look with ruby earrings, glamorous makeup, and a sleek mid-parted bun, she radiated chic sophistication.