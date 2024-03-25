Triptii Dimri praises ‘brilliant’ Priyanka Chopra: 'It takes guts to go to another country, start career again’

Triptii Dimri has showered praises on Priyanka Chopra, saying that she had the guts to move to another country and start her career again. Speaking with Vogue India, Triptii was asked what's the one thing she loves about Priyanka. (Also Read | There's nothing more beautiful than a confident woman: Triptii Dimri) Triptii Dimri spoke about Priyanka Chopra.

Triptii lauds Priyanka

Triptii Dimri said, “She is very confident, and it takes guts to go to another country and start your career again. I think she had the guts to do that. There's so much to learn from an actor like her. I think she's brilliant in every film she has done, especially Barfi.”

Triptii talks about Barfi

"When I watched Barfi, I couldn't recognise her. I think that's one quality I want in myself as well. If I do a project and I want people to say that, 'She doesn't feel like Triptii'. I think that's the biggest compliment for an actor," she added.

Triptii had earlier praised Priyanka too

In January this year, speaking with Hello Magazine, Triptii had praised Priyanka. She was asked about the "biggest influence in your life". The actor replied, "There are many, but I would say my sister. I love the way she leads her life—balancing work and home life. She’s always calm and can communicate well, have difficult conversations; a quality I lack. Among the actresses, it’s Priyanka Chopra [Jonas]—I’m really inspired by her; she’s a very talented, versatile actress.”

About Priyanka's career in US, her next projects

Priyanka started her career in the US with the thriller series Quantico (2015-18) where she played Alex Parrish. She made her Hollywood debut by playing the antagonist Victoria Leeds in Seth Gordon's action comedy Baywatch. She has been part of A Kid Like Jake, Isn't It Romantic, The Matrix Resurrections, Citadel and Love Again.

Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. She will also star in The Bluff, an upcoming film directed by Frank E Flowers. Karl Urban will also be part of the project.

Triptii's upcoming films

Triptii will star in Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. The film is all set to release in theatres on July 19. She will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, along with Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan. Anees Bazmee will direct the third part. Bhool Bhulaiyaa will release this Diwali.

