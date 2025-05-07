Prateik Smita Patil reveals he was offered Ranbir Kapoor's role in Saawariya: 'I was in rehab unfortunately'

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, which launched Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor in 2007, was first offered to Prateik Smita Patil, it has been revealed. Prateik, in a recent interview, said that the director called him for the role, but unfortunately, he wasn't available as he was in rehab. Prateik Smita Patil reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali had called him to offer Saawariya.

Prateik on why he couldn't accept Saawariya

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked if it was true that Saawariya was the first offer that came his way, Prateik said, “Yes, it is true. I was in rehab, unfortunately. I was 18 years old, and I was in rehab. Mr Bhansali called my landline. He wasn’t aware (that I was in rehab). I don’t think he was aware of how old I was either, because I was very young. I came to know a year or two later. My grandfather told me, Sanjay Leela Bhansali ka phone aaya tha uske bare me lekin aap hospital mein the (Sanjay Leela Bhansali had called about that, but you were in the hospital)”

But the Jane Tu Ya Jane Na actor said that he doesn't hold much regrets about it except one, that, his grandparents saw the worst of him in those years. "My grand saw the worst of me in those last few years. I was a raging addict. My grandmother died seeing me an addict, that is something I regret. I wish I could have lived a life with them as a person I am today"

Prateik's recent projects

Prateik was recently seen in Salman Khan's Sikandar which released on March 30. The actor played one of the antagonists in A R Murugadoss directed film. He was also seen as the villain in Nani's latest Telugu actioner HIT: The Third Case.