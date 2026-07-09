Jeremy Allen White's snub to Stephen Colbert's farewell: What made news in 2026 Emmy nominations, here's the highlights

David Attenborough made history at the Emmys as he became the oldest nominee ever at the age of 100. And not one, but he scored two nominations in the Outstanding Narrator category for A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough and Ocean with David Attenborough respectively. He has already won three awards in the category before, with his last win coming in 2020.

Shocking snubs

Jeremy Allen White, who won the lead actor in comedy award for The Bear the past two consecutive times, was unexpectedly left out this year. While the show scored a nod in the Comedy series category and Ayo Edebiri also getting nominated for Leading Actress, White and other expected nominees like Ebon Moss-Bacharach and Liza Colón-Zayas, were left out. Another snub came for Stranger Things which aired its final season in 2025. The show did not make it to any main category and its nomination was limited to only technical categories. Even Euphoria failed to bag a nod for its final season in the Best Drama section, although Zendaya got nominated in the Best Actress in a Drama category. Nobody Wants This got a place in the Comedy Series list but its much-loved lead pair of Adam Brody and Kristen Bell missed out on acting nominations.