‘Things are only going to get worse’ between Will Smith and Jada because of the Men In Black star ‘heading out…’

Will Smith is gearing up for a major comeback to his musical roots, with a European tour set for this summer — but one person won’t be joining him. Do you know the name? Insiders suggest their relationship is strained between Will and Jada Smith, with both parties spending minimal time together, potentially leading to further complications during his time on the road. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The person on the topic is his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Despite maintaining a public image of being “life partners,” insiders close to the couple told Radar Online, “They hardly see each other as it is.”

“But with Will heading out on tour for almost three months, things are only going to get worse. All the time apart will almost certainly be the final straw.”

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh meets 'living legend' Will Smith, makes him do bhangra; fans call it 'best thing that happened'. Watch

Jada, who’s been married to Will since 1997, reportedly has no plans to tag along. “They haven’t severed ties, and if you ask them, they will both tell you they are life partners,” the insider explained. “But the truth is that they hardly spend time together these days.”

“And come summertime, Will isn’t planning to be around at all. He’s on his own journey, and Jada is not really a part of it. He’s going to cut loose, have fun and make up for lost time when he’s on the road. She’s got zero interest in following him around and even if she did, Will doesn’t seem to be inviting her.”

Jada opens up about life with Will

Jada herself revealed in her 2023 memoir Worthy that she and Will have been secretly separated since 2016. In 2020, she publicly acknowledged an “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina.

She said their relationship still works — “together in the way that works for us” — but the cracks are clearly showing.

“Will’s a very flirtatious guy — and that never goes over well with Jada,” the source told Radar Online.

ALSO READ| Will Smith reveals Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar's advice before releasing album: ‘Be true to your story’

Interestingly, during a recent performance in Miami, Will’s chemistry with Spanish singer India Martínez raised eyebrows when the two nearly kissed on stage while performing their duet First Love. “You can imagine how toxic things are going to get when he’s out on tour all summer and she’s home stewing,” the insider noted.

“A lot of people in their lives are predicting this summer will be the breaking point for them.”