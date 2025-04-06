Diljit Dosanjh meets 'living legend' Will Smith, makes him do bhangra; fans call it 'best thing that happened'. Watch

Singer Diljit Dosanjh recently met actor Will Smith and made him dance to Punjabi music. Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, Diljit posted the video in which they grooved to Diljit's song Case. (Also Read | Will Smith comments on Diljit Dosanjh's new song video, fans speculate if a big collaboration is in the works) Diljit Dosanjh and Will Smith collaborated for a new video.

Diljit Dosanjh collaborates with Will Smith

The video began with Will Smith holding his phone and showing Diljit's picture. Next, Diljit was seen standing next to Will as he smiled. The duo then grooved to Bhangra beats. They also hugged and laughed as the video ended. For the collaboration, Diljit wore white kurta pyjama and red turban. Will was seen in a blue co-ord set.

Diljit Dosanjh praises Will Smith

Sharing the video, Diljit wrote, "Panjabi aa gaye oye (smiley face with sunglasses emoji) With one and only living legend @willsmith (crown emoji) 🇮🇳 X 🇺🇸. It’s Inspiring to watch King Will Smith doing bhangra and enjoying Panjabi dhol (drum) beat (smiling face with halo emoji)."

Fans ecstatic with Diljit and Will's collab

Reacting to the post, actor Rakul Preet Singh posted fire emojis. A fan said, "Best thing happened on the internet today. Diljit Paaji matches the vibes every where." A person wrote, "Oh my god…this was unexpected. My two favourites! Ultimate Collab! Will Smith x Diljit Dosanjh, wowwwwwww." A comment read, "Will Smith bhangra @diljitdosanjh Punjabi aagye oyee."

When Will followed Diljit on Insta, commented on his post

This comes just over a month after Will commented on one of Diljit's posts. In February, Diljit had shared a clip from his song Tension on social media. He had captioned it, "Taur Boley Main Na Mai Na Bolan. ADVISORY EP.” Reacting to the post, Will wrote, “Fire!” Diljit, replied to the shout-out with, “@willsmith BIG BROTHER (flexed muscles emoji).” In August 2024, fans noticed that Will had started following Diljit on Instagram.

About Diljit

Diljit wrapped up his Dil-Luminati India Tour in December 2024. He performed in many cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, Guwahati and Bengaluru. Diljit then released his new song Tension Mitra Nu Hai Ni.