Will Smith comments on Diljit Dosanjh's new song video, fans speculate if a big collaboration is in the works; read

Celebrity interactions always have a way of making our day more exciting, but this one? Totally unexpected! Diljit Dosanjh, the chart-topping singer behind hits like Lover, Do You Know and Chandigarh Mein recently shared a clip from his latest song Tension on social media, and captioned it with “TAUR BOLEY MAI NA BOLAN 😈 ADVISORY EP.” Fans were vibing with the post, but what took everyone by surprise was a comment from none other than Hollywood legend Will Smith, who dropped a simple but powerful “Fire!” Diljit, clearly stoked by the shout-out, replied with a cool “@willsmith BIG BROTHER 🦾.” Will Smith comments on Diljit Dosanjh's new post

Fans went wild in the comments section, with one person writing, “This is BIG! 💪🏼🔥,” while others were quick to wonder if there’s a collaboration in the works. “Hopefully, there are some plans for you two to collaborate on the screen!” one hopeful fan suggested. It's noteworthy that this wasn’t their first virtual exchange. Back in August 2024, fans noticed that Will Smith had started following Diljit on Instagram — no small feat considering Will has over 69 million followers but follows only 288 people! And yes, Diljit made the cut!

After wrapping up his Dil-Luminati India Tour in December 2024, which saw him performing in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Diljit dropped Tension Mitra Nu Hai Ni, keeping the excitement going. Now, with this unexpected celebrity interaction, fans are more curious than ever: Could a Diljit-Will collab be on the horizon? We can only wait and watch.