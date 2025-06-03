Khushi Kapoor made sure to give sister Janhvi Kapoor a champi ahead of her Cannes debut. Watch BTS video

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently made her red carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with the premiere of her film Homebound. The actor turned heads with her stunning appearances. Now, Orry has shared a behind-the-scenes video capturing Janhvi’s prep for the big debut — including a relaxing champi (head massage) from her sister, Khushi Kapoor. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals dad Boney, sis Khushi's reactions to watching Homebound at Cannes: ‘Howling, bloodshot eyes’) Khushi Kapoor gives champi to Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor gets champi from Khushi Kapoor

On Tuesday, Orry took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos with friends from Cannes. The pictures featured him and Khushi exploring the streets of France, enjoying a boat ride with Shikhar Pahariya, and eating ice cream by the seashore.

He also shared a video of Janhvi receiving a champi from Khushi. “This is how I prep, you need a good champi, no matter where you are,” Janhvi said. When Khushi asked if she was doing it right, Janhvi replied, “You should go harder. I think you’re being conscious about your nails.” To which Khushi explained she was afraid of pulling her hair.

Text on the video read, “You can take the girl out of India but can’t take India out of the girl.” Other pictures and videos showed Orry having fun with Mouni Roy and Urvashi Rautela. Sharing the post, he wrote, “If you lament, that’s a shame you Cannes hang with us.”

Janhvi Kapoor at Cannes

Janhvi’s debut became the talk of the town. She and her cousin Rhea Kapoor delivered one show-stopping look after another on the red carpet. She paid tribute to her mother, Sridevi, by walking the red carpet in a Tarun Tahiliani handwoven real tissue skirt and corset, specially crafted in Banaras. She completed her look with a dupatta draped over her head.

For the official premiere screening of Homebound, Janhvi wore an Anamika Khanna couture gown featuring a gold-embroidered bodice, a backless design, and a silk turquoise-green skirt with a dramatic train. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming films

While Homebound, also starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Janhvi also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline, opposite Varun Dhawan. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 12 September. She will also be seen romancing Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari, which is set to release on July 25.