Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Janhvi Kapoor reveals dad Boney, sis Khushi's reactions to watching Homebound at Cannes: ‘Howling, bloodshot eyes’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
May 23, 2025 06:56 PM IST

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. 

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year. In an interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Janhvi revealed that dad Boney Kapoor and sis Khushi Kapoor had ‘visceral’ reactions to the film. (Also Read: Homebound first reviews: Neeraj Ghaywan film hailed as ‘deeply empathetic’ with particular praise for Ishaan Khatter)

Janhvi Kapoor revealed how Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor reacted to Homebound.
Janhvi Kapoor revealed how Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor reacted to Homebound.

Janhvi Kapoor says Homebound made everyone cry

Janhvi says that after the premiere of Homebound at Cannes, she avoided her family on purpose because she knew their reactions would make her cry. “I greeted everyone. But I saw my dad; he was howling, he was a mess. I haven’t seen him like that in a long time. And my sister’s eyes were bloodshot. I was like, I’m not gonna go up to them. Because I know if I do, I’m gonna start crying again. But he was so moved by the film. I don’t think I’ve seen him have such a visceral reaction to any piece of art in such a long time,” she said. 

The actor mentioned that it’s not just her family, everyone in the theatre was crying by the end of it, stating, “It wasn’t like gentle, cute, sniffles. It was like (imitates sobbing). I think people had an existential crisis in that room, which I loved. I saw the film once before, a slightly different cut. And I was the biggest mess in the world. So much so that Neeraj sir, who’s a very sensitive man, even he was like, itna kyu ro rahi hain? (Why are you crying so much?) So yesterday I was like, I won’t cry today. Vishal was the first one to kind of crack. The second a particular plot point happened, I was a mess.” 

About Homebound

Homebound is executive produced by Martin Scorsese and produced by Karan Johar, Somen Mishra, Apoorva Mehta, and Adar Poonawalla. The film’s synopsis reads, “Two friends from a North Indian village pursue police jobs seeking dignity, but their friendship strains as desperation grows in their quest.” The film got a nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor reveals dad Boney, sis Khushi's reactions to watching Homebound at Cannes: ‘Howling, bloodshot eyes’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On