Did Janhvi Kapoor ignore Ishaan Khatter at the Cannes Film Festival? Vishal Jethwa reveals what really happened

Rumours of a rift between Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been circulating after a video from the Cannes Film Festival surfaced, showing Janhvi seemingly ignoring Ishaan's hand on the red carpet, sparking speculation about cold vibes between the Dhadak co-stars. However, Vishal Jethwa has stepped forward to address these rumours. Also read: Ishaan Khatter says Neeraj Ghaywan told him to lose his muscles for Homebound: 'Don't want to see a single sinew'

Vishal clears the air

In the clip, Janhvi seems to brush off Ishaan's offered hand while walking the red carpet and then entering the venue, sparking speculation about tension between the two actors. In an interview with Zoom, Vishal spoke about the viral video and buzz around trouble between the lead pair, Ishaan and Janhvi.

He said, “Maine Ishaan aur Janhvi ko kaam karte dekha hai aur wo bohot hi comfortably kaam kar sakte hain. Wo dono ek doosre ke well-wisher hain. Bohot ache se baat karte hain (I’ve seen Ishaan and Janhvi work together and they are very comfortable with each other. They are well-wishers and talk very nicely to one another)”.

Talking about the video, Vishal shared, "At Cannes, I remember holding her outfit’s trail and was struggling to figure out how to hold it properly. I was just trying to help her. And when Janhvi was climbing up, Ishaan was offering his hand. She was holding her clothes, which is probably why she didn’t take his hand."

Defending Janhvi, Vishal asserted that she is very sensible and would “never do anything disrespectful”. He shared that no one in the team is thinking about the video of the incident.

Homebound at Cannes

At the Cannes Film Festival, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound had its world premiere at the Un Certain Regard section. The film received a 9-minute standing ovation. Homebound's premise, as per the official website of Cannes Film Festival, reads, “Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together”.

Neeraj and Sumit Roy has written the script of Homebound. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier. Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese has turned executive producer for the film.