Deepika Padukone and dad Prakash Padukone give update on their badminton school, to have 100 centres by year end

Actor Deepika Padukone and her badminton star dad Prakash Padukone launched Padukone School of Badminton (PSB) last year and shared an update on it via Instagram on Tuesday. Deepika Padukone is the founder of the badminton school while her dad will take the role of advisor and mentor.

Deepika launches badminton schools

She wrote in her caption, “As someone who grew up playing badminton, I’ve experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one’s life – physically, mentally, and emotionally. Through Padukone School of Badminton(PSB), we hope to bring the joy and discipline of Badminton to people from all walks of life, and build a generation that is healthier, more focused, and inspired by sport.”

More about the new venture

More details in her note reveal the PSB has 75 grassroots coaching centres across 18 Indian cities – including Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Nashik, Mysuru, Panipat, Dehradun, Udaipur, Coimbatore, Sangli, and Surat – within its first year of operations. It aims to scale to 100 centres by the end of this year and 250 within the next three years.

Prakash Padukone, PSB’s mentor and advisor, said: “Sport is an integral part of growing up – it instils discipline, resilience, and a winning mindset that extends well beyond the court. With PSB, our goal is to make quality coaching accessible and affordable, nurture talent from the grassroots, and set a strong foundation for the future of Indian badminton.”

PSB works with schools, institutions, and available venues to open local training centres, which support its main Training Program at three High-Performance Centres in Bengaluru. More than 100 coaches have been trained through a standard certification program. With access to good facilities, PSB’s system focuses on maintaining consistent coaching, ensuring quality, and spotting and developing talented players.

Deepika Padukone was a national-level badminton player before becoming an actor. She played the sport competitively during her school years. Deepika represented Karnataka at the state level and also competed in national tournaments.

However, she eventually chose to pursue a career in modeling and acting. She is among the highest paid actors in India right now. She is married to actor Ranveer Singh and has daughter Dua with him.