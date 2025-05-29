Konkona Sen Sharma cried remembering Irrfan Khan during Metro In Dino shoot, reveals Anurag Basu: 'We miss him and KK'

The first song of Anurag Basu's upcoming musical, Metro In Dino, was launched at a Mumbai cafe on Wednesday evening. The entire cast and musicians of the film attended the event, as Zamaana Lage, the song, was unveiled. On the stage, Basu mentioned missing Irrfan Khan, who was part of the first film, Life In a Metro, of which this is a spiritual sequel. Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan Khan in Life in a Metro.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Anurag Basu remember Irrfan

Metro In Dino boasts a strong ensemble cast. But only Konkona Sen Sharma is returning from the first film. In the 2007 release, she was paired opposite Irrfan Khan. Talking about missing the late actor, who died in 2020, Konkona said, “Unko bhoolne mein bhi zamaana lagega (To forget him would take an eternity).”

While remembering the late actor, Anurag Basu shared that Konkona started crying during the shoot of a scene in the movie as the tone of it was a "little similar" to a scene from the first instalment. He also remembered singer KK at the event as the singer sang two of the most famous tracks from the prequel's album: Alvida and O Meri Jaan.

"We were shooting a scene, and the tone for it was a little similar to a scene from the first film. Suddenly, Konkona started crying, and even right now, I am worried that the same will happen if someone asks a question about him. We miss him; we miss KK very much, and there are many others who are missing now, with whom we collaborated earlier," said Basu at the event.

About Metro In Dino

After Life in a Metro and Ludo, Metro In Dino is the final chapter of Anurag Basu's trilogy of hyperlinked cinema. Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, the film introduces a world of modern love and relationships.

The sequel also stars Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee. It has music by Pritam. The film is set to release on July 4, 2025