This Father’s Day, give your dad a gift of health

Instead of searching for a mug, tie, or wallet this Father’s Day, consider a more meaningful gift — good health — for the man who’s been a pillar of strength, wisdom, and support to you. Health experts also see this day as the perfect occasion to encourage men above 40 to prioritise preventive screenings, many of which are frequently overlooked.(Photo: Adobe Stock for representational purpose only)

Gifting your father a comprehensive medical check-up package or even convincing him to sign up for one can be a life-saving gesture — one that shows you care not just for his happiness, but also his well-being.

Be it blood pressure, fluctuating sugar level, risk of prostate cancer, or heart diseases, several health issues can be prevented or managed by simply undergoing some routine health checks. - Dr Vishwas Bhardwaj, internal medicine specialist

“We often see men delay health screenings due to work or family responsibilities. Father’s Day can be a meaningful reminder that self-care isn’t selfish — it’s essential,” says Dr Vishwas Bhardwaj, an internal medicine specialist.

“Be it blood pressure, fluctuating sugar level, risk of prostate cancer, or heart diseases, several health issues among middle-aged men can be prevented or managed by simply undergoing some routine health checks,” he adds.

He lists out these essential tests for men above 40:

Blood pressure and lipid profile

High blood pressure and cholesterol often show no symptoms until it’s too late. Regular monitoring can prevent heart disease, one of the leading causes of death among men.

Blood sugar (fasting and HbA1c)

With rising diabetes rates, these tests are crucial. Even without a family history, lifestyle-induced diabetes has become common.

Echocardiogram (2D Echo)

It’s an ultrasound of the heart that shows its structure and pumping function. This test helps in identifying valve issues or weak heart muscles.

PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test

Recommended for men above 45, especially with a family history of prostate issues. Early detection of prostate enlargement or cancer can significantly improve outcomes.

Liver and kidney function tests

Routine liver and kidney function tests (LFTs and KFTs) can catch problems caused by alcohol use, medications, or underlying metabolic disorders before they turn serious.

Colonoscopy and stool occult blood test

Colorectal cancer screening is advised after 45. For those with family history or digestive symptoms, early testing is recommended.

Thyroid profile

Often overlooked in men, thyroid dysfunction can lead to fatigue, weight gain, and mood changes.

Vitamin D & B12 levels

These deficiencies are increasingly common and can cause chronic fatigue, bone pain, and neurological issues.

Eye check-up and hearing test

As sensory decline begins subtly, periodic checks help detect issues early and maintain quality of life.

Rupali Mehta, a 23-year-old student from Mohali, says, “I convinced my dad to undergo a full-body check-up ahead of Father’s Day. As we await test results, I urge all dads to pay heed to their kids when they tell them to take care.”