Father’s Day 2025: Worried about your dad’s diabetes? Doctor shares 9 risk factors, management tips to know

Father's Day 2025: Diabetes is a chronic condition that can affect individuals at any age, often stemming from disruptions in insulin production or function. If left unmanaged, it can lead to serious spikes in blood sugar and long-term health complications. Father's Day is an ideal opportunity to spotlight the importance of diabetes awareness in men and encourage timely diagnosis, lifestyle changes, and proper management to protect their health and well-being. "Men are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes," said Dr. Pankaj Soni.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Pankaj Soni, principal director, internal medicine, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi said, “Men are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.” Dr Pankaj Soni further noted down the risk factors and management tips.

Diabetes in men: Risk factors to be aware of

1. Obesity and weight:

Being overweight or obese, especially with a large waist circumference (over 40 inches), significantly increases the risk for type 2 diabetes in men.

2. Physical inactivity:

A sedentary lifestyle and lack of regular physical activity are major risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes.

3. Age:

The risk of developing type 2 diabetes increases with age, particularly after age 45.

4. Family history:

Having a parent or sibling with type 2 diabetes increases the risk for men.

5. Race and ethnicity:

Certain racial and ethnic groups, including Black, Hispanic, Native American, Asian American, and Pacific Islanders, have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

6. Prediabetes:

Having prediabetes, where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, increases the risk of developing the full disease.

7. Sleep disorders:

Sleep problems, including sleep apnea, can disrupt insulin sensitivity and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

8. Smoking:

Smoking is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes and other health problems.

9. High blood pressure and high cholesterol:

These conditions are often linked to type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes in men: remedial measures

1. Healthy eating:

Focus on fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Limit processed foods, sugary drinks, and refined carbohydrates as these can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar. Opt for unsaturated fats found in foods like avocados, nuts, and olive oil. Eating smaller portions can help manage weight and blood sugar levels. Water helps keep your body hydrated and can aid in digestion.

2. Regular physical activity:

Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity exercise most days of the week; whether it's walking, jogging, swimming, or dancing. Minimise sedentary lifestyle patterns.

3. Weight management:

Losing even a small amount of weight (5-7% of body weight) can significantly reduce the risk of developing diabetes. This can be achieved through a combination of healthy eating and physical activity. Consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalised guidance on weight loss strategies.

4. Other lifestyle factors:

• Smoking can increase the risk of diabetes and other health problems.

• Excessive alcohol intake can contribute to weight gain and negatively impact blood sugar control.

• Chronic stress can disrupt hormones and potentially lead to insulin resistance.

• Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night, as sleep deprivation can affect blood sugar levels.

• Monitoring blood sugar levels and other risk factors can help identify potential problems early on.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.