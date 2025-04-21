Diabetes warning: Know how stress can affect your blood sugar levels; doctor shares tips to manage

While stress is an inevitable part of our lives, it can affect diabetic patients more drastically. Stress can cause blood sugar fluctuations, leading to further complications in a diabetic patient. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. G. Krishna Mohan Reddy, senior consultant physician and diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad explained how stress can affect diabetic patients. Stress can affect diabetic patients more drastically.(Shutterstock)

Hormonal impact:

When under stress, the body releases hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. These hormones can increase blood sugar levels by prompting the liver to release more glucose into the bloodstream.

Type 2 diabetes response:

In individuals with type 2 diabetes, stress often leads to elevated blood sugar levels. This is because stress hormones can make the body more resistant to insulin, hindering glucose uptake by cells. Also read | World Diabetes Day: How diabetes can affect your mental health

Type 1 diabetes response:

For those with type 1 diabetes, stress can cause unpredictable blood sugar fluctuations. Some may experience increases, while others may see decreases, making management more challenging.

Physical stressors:

Illness, injury, or surgery can act as physical stressors, leading to increased blood sugar levels. The body's stress response during these times can complicate diabetes management.

Behavioural changes:

Stress can influence behaviours that negatively impact blood sugar control. People might neglect their diabetes care routines, skip medications, make poor dietary choices, or reduce physical activity.

Insulin resistance:

Chronic stress can contribute to insulin resistance, where the body's cells don't respond effectively to insulin. This condition is a significant factor in the development and progression of type 2 diabetes.

Emotional well-being:

Persistent stress can lead to feelings of burnout, anxiety, or depression. These emotional states can further hinder diabetes management by reducing motivation and adherence to treatment plans.

Monitoring challenges:

Stress can interfere with regular blood sugar monitoring. Individuals may forget to check their levels or misinterpret symptoms, leading to inadequate glycemic control.

Long-term complications:

Unmanaged stress and resulting high blood sugar levels can increase the risk of diabetes-related complications, including cardiovascular disease, neuropathy, and kidney issues. Also read | Diabetes warning: Stress could be sabotaging your blood sugar. Here’s how to fix it

Know how you can manage stress to stay safe.(Shutterstock)

Stress management strategies to keep blood sugar levels in check:

Relaxation techniques : Practices like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can help reduce stress levels.

: Practices like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can help reduce stress levels. Regular exercise : Physical activity not only lowers stress but also aids in blood sugar control.

: Physical activity not only lowers stress but also aids in blood sugar control. Healthy eating : Maintaining a balanced diet can stabilise blood sugar and improve overall well-being.

: Maintaining a balanced diet can stabilise blood sugar and improve overall well-being. Support systems: Engaging with support groups or counselling can provide emotional relief and practical advice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.