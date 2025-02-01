Diabetes warning: Stress could be sabotaging your blood sugar. Here’s how to fix it

Increased stress can adversely affect blood sugar regulation in the body since it is seen that often as a coping mechanism, people tend to binge on high calorie content food. Increase in stress can lead to rise in the sugar levels, thus completely disrupting any control on the levels that may have been achieved. Stress could be triggering deadly blood sugar spikes; tips to manage it.(Image by Pixabay)

How stress is ruining your health

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi, shared, “Patients are more likely to miss their medicines when under immense stress, leading to drastic fluctuations in their sugar levels. Also, these individuals tend to be absentminded while under pressure, therefore it can result in a person erroneously taking extra medicines or inappropriate dosage, leading to precipitation of a hypoglycemic episode. This can have potentially disastrous consequences.”

India’s young adults are battling diabetes: Here are 5 ways you can stay safe.(Photo by Pexels)

He revealed, “Increased stress is also associated with use of harmful substances such as alcohol, nicotine and cannabis, which would flare up that person's diabetes and also increase the likelihood of complications. Also, precipitation of a major psychiatric illness due to stress, such as anxiety disorder or major depressive disorder may also worsen the long-term prognosis of a patient. Additionally, stress and poor glycemic control are one of the major co-morbidities in development of sexual disorders such Erectile Dysfunction, pre-mature ejaculation and lack of sexual drive. This can often result in significant inter-personal discord.”

Proven ways to manage stress and stabilise blood sugar

Dr Kedar Tilwe recommended a few coping strategies for managing stress that can also help with blood sugar regulation -

Mindfulness-based practices such as five senses exercise, meditation and breathing techniques can greatly help reduce stress by allowing one to focus on the present. Specific use of mindful eating would also help in reducing the impulsivity associated with binge eating and hence help regulate sugar levels. Findings also suggest that use of antidepressants for treating patients with major depression or anxiety disorders was associated with better glycemic control, seen as an improvement in HbA1C levels. Seeking intervention from a mental health professional to combat substance use disorder, either with medicines along with therapy such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) or Motivational Enhancement Therapy, can also help improve sugar regulation. Regular practice of Yoga, meditation can also have crucial benefits in reducing stress. Establishment of proper work-life balance and adhering to a proper daily routine can also help improve compliance.

Deep breathing is more relevant in today's world than ever before in the light of increasing stress, deteriorating air, decreased immunity and growing threat of chronic diseases like diabetes, asthma, heart disease, blood pressure among a host of other health issues.

While stress has a huge influence on the blood sugar levels of an individual, by following healthy copying mechanisms a patient can easily manage them.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.