Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon giggle on date night at F1 premiere in New York. See pics

Actor Brad Pitt arrived for the New York City premiere of his new movie F1 with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The actor led his girlfriend by the hand as they stepped on the red carpet in Times Square on Monday. Pictures and videos of the couple quickly surfaced on social media, where they were seen posing together for the photographers. (Also read: Brad Pitt makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at Venice Film Festival: Pics) Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the premiere for the film F1 The Movie in New York City. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper(REUTERS)

Brad and Ines attend F1 premiere

Brad wrapped his arm around Ines' waist in a picture. Ines placed her hand on the actor's chest, and the two of them were seen giggling and sharing a light moment together on the red carpet. Brad looked dapper in a navy blue suit with a pastel shirt, while Ines was stunned in a sheer plunging halter top paired with a floor-length skirt.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the premiere for the film "F1 The Movie" in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper(REUTERS)

The latest red carpet appearance comes two days after the pair's double date night outing with actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Gigi Hadid in New York City. The four of them were seen leaving the Cote Korean Steakhouse in the city.

About their relationship

Brad and Ines have been linked for over two years now. At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last year, Brad was first spotted with Ines, although he did not pose on the red carpet with her. They made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival last year for the premiere of the movie Wolfs.

Brad was previously married to actor Angelina Jolie. The two first met and fell in love on the set of their 2005 film Mr & Mrs Smith. They married in 2014 at their French estate, Château Miraval. However, their marriage ultimately ended in divorce, which was finalised in December 2024 after an eight-year battle. They are parents to three sons and three daughters.

Brad's upcoming film F1- The Movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who helmed Top Gun: Maverick. The film releases only in Cinemas & IMAX on June 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.