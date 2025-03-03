Raye's 'uneven' cover of Skyfall at Oscars 2025 divides the internet: 'Only Adele should sing this live'

The 97th Academy Awards got a musical touch with a grand tribute to James Bond. On Sunday night, the Oscars launched into a four-part tribute to James Bond, with four musical superstars taking the stage. And while most received praise, singer Raye's rendition of Skyfall had the internet divided. (Also read: 'Time for Kendrick Lamar to come and call Drake a pedophile': Conan O'Brien shocks Oscars audience with sharp jibe) Raye preforms "Skyfall" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (AP)

Raye's Skyfall covers divides the internet

The musical tribute to James Bond at the Oscars began with Margaret Qualley and dancers, followed by Blackpink’s Lisa serenade of Live and Let Die, Doja Cat with Diamonds Are Forever, and Raye with Skyfall. As Raye took to the stage, Twitter (now called X) went berserk with reactions, many praising her, but most criticising her.

"I’m sorry but only Adele can really sing Skyfall the way it should be sung #Oscars2025," read one tweet. Another person wrote, "If they were really serious about this James Bond moment they would’ve got Adele’s ass from her house down the street to perform Skyfall!" Another tweet shared a meme of Adele looking disappointed and linked it to Raye's performance. One comment on Instagram read, “This is so random and uneven.”

There was some praise too. One fan of Raye wrote, "Raye singing Skyfall yeah that was beautiful her voice is so perfect my god #Oscars." Another added, “Raye performing Skyfall she never misses. Oh my God!”

The James Bond tribute at the Oscars

The tribute comes on the heels of a shakeup that stirred the film industry: The longtime custodians of the James Bond movies handed over creative control to Amazon MGM in late February. Amazon bought MGM Studios in 2022 for $6.1 billion, a purchase that was significantly motivated by the acquisition of one of the movies’ most beloved and long-running franchises.

The 97th Academy Awards is streaming live on JioHotstar in India.