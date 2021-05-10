Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Did you know Skyfall was supposed to be shot in India, but James Bond producers rejected this one condition
Daniel Craig as James Bond in the action adventure film, Skyfall.
Daniel Craig as James Bond in the action adventure film, Skyfall.
hollywood

Did you know Skyfall was supposed to be shot in India, but James Bond producers rejected this one condition

  • Did you know that the 2012 James Bond film Skyfall was supposed to be shot in India, but the producers refused to compromise on a scene that the former rail minister said would have shown India in a poor light?
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 10, 2021 03:37 PM IST

The James Bond film Skyfall was supposed to be partially shot in India, but a variety of factors, including a list of conditions laid down by the railway ministry, forced the producers to drop the idea. Skyfall released in 2012, and received some of the best reviews in the franchise's history. It remains the highest-grossing film of the series.

Former Union Minister for Railways, Dinesh Trivedi, was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter as having said in a 2014 parliament discussion that he had put forth a list of conditions for the producers, one of which involved Daniel Craig's James Bond endorsing the Indian Railways.

“I put three conditions: that they will not show that passengers in India travel on roofs of trains; that there will be no compromise with safety during the shoot; and that James Bond would sign up as a brand ambassador for Indian Railways,” he said. “As per the third condition, which was only added in jest, James Bond would be required to say that ‘Indian Railways is stronger than James Bond.’ ”

The producers agreed to the second and third conditions but didn't budge on the first one. Trivedi continued, "‘There will be a scene where James Bond is going to fight on the roof of a train. Otherwise, why would we come to India?’ they said." The talks fell through because, Trivedi said, he wouldn't allow them to 'show us in poor light'.

A 2011 report in a leading daily said that permission had been granted to shoot in Daryaganj, Sarojini Nagar market and Ansari Road in Delhi. Goa was also considered as a location.

Director Sam Mendes told the Hollywood Reporter in 2012 that it was too dangerous to film in the narrow streets of Mumbai. "It is logistically incredibly difficult to shut down the centre of an enormous Indian city. We tried to make it work and to embrace the chaos, but in the end, there were too many dangers - I don't mean from people trying to sabotage production, but there are narrow streets that are difficult to film in. I was very disappointed," he said.

Eventually, the train sequence was shot in Turkey, and a market chase sequence was filmed in Istanbul.

Also read: Deal to sell James Bond film No Time to Die to streaming services for 4400 crore was ‘overtly’ explored: report

Daniel Craig's final film as Agent 007, No Time to Die, has been sitting in the can for over a year, after having been delayed numerous times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
james bond daniel craig sam mendes agent 007 skyfall + 3 more

Related Stories

Kabir Bedi and Roger Moore, in Octopussy.
Kabir Bedi and Roger Moore, in Octopussy.
hollywood

When Kabir Bedi's ex-wife Protima performed Odissi dance for James Bond crew

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:12 AM IST
  • Actor Kabir Bedi, who is set to release an autobiography in which he has written about his ex-wife Protima, once spoke about how she performed an Odissi dance for the crew of the James Bond film Octopussy, in which he played the villain.
READ FULL STORY
Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux in a still from No Time to Die.
Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux in a still from No Time to Die.
hollywood

Deal to sell James Bond film No Time to Die to streaming services for Rs 4400 crore was ‘overtly’ explored: report

Hindustan Times | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON OCT 25, 2020 11:32 AM IST
Netflix and Apple were among the streaming platforms interested in purchasing rights to Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, No Time to Die. But MGM wanted $600 million for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.