'Time for Kendrick Lamar to come and call Drake a pedophile': Conan O'Brien shocks Oscars audience with sharp jibe.

Oscars 2025 host Conan O'Brien drew a loud gasp from his audience as he took a sharp jibe at rapper Drake, referencing his famous feud with Kendrick Lamar. While on stage, Conan referred to Kendrick's Super Bowl half-time performance and his diss track on Drake - They Not Like Us. (Also read: Raye's 'uneven' cover of Skyfall at Oscars 2025 divides the internet: 'Only Adele should sing this live') Conan O'Brien roasted Drake at the 2025 Oscars with a reference to his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Conan's joke on Drake and Kendrick Lamar

As the 97th Academy Awards ceremony reached its halfway point, Conan appeared on stage and said, “This show is halfway through. And we know what that means: It's time for Kendrick Lamar to come and call Drake a pedophile.” The unexpected joke drew gasps from the Hollywood elites at the Oscars, but a lot of chuckles and some applause, too.

Conan's halfway joke was a reference to Kendrick's recent performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, where he performed Not Like Us, his diss track for Drake. The song has lyrics that imply that Drake is interested in minors and at one point, calls him a pedophile.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud

The feud between Drake, a 38-year-old Canadian rapper and singer and five-time Grammy winner, and Lamar, a 37-year-old Pulitzer Prize winner who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show on February 9, is among the biggest in hip-hop in recent years.

In January, Drake filed a defamation lawsuit in federal court in New York City against UMG over what he alleges are false allegations of pedophilia made in Not Like Us. Lamar is not named in the lawsuit. Drake reached a settlement with Texas-based iHeartMedia in his ongoing legal dispute over Not Like Us,” according to court records, AP reported this weekend.

The Oscars 2025 are streaming live only on JioHotstar in India.