Next James Bond? Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson top wishlist for Denis Villeneuve’s film

As Amazon gears up for a new chapter in the iconic James Bond franchise, three young names are reportedly leading the race to wear the tux. According to a Variety report, Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson are said to be high on the studio's wishlist to play the next 007. Insiders claim the next iteration of Bond will be under 30, signalling a major departure from recent portrayals. No formal meetings have taken place yet, and Amazon has not commented officially on the speculation. File photo of Tom Holland (AP)

Denis Villeneuve to helm Bond’s new era

The casting buzz follows Amazon-MGM’s announcement that Denis Villeneuve will direct the next Bond film. The Dune and Arrival filmmaker has reportedly beaten out contenders like Edward Berger (Conclave), Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), Paul King (Paddington) and Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead) for the job.

Villeneuve, now working on Dune 3, expressed his excitement. “I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come,” he said in a statement.

Earlier speculation had pointed to Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón stepping in, especially given his past work with producer David Heyman. But Cuarón opted out, choosing instead to direct Jane, a dark comedy starring Charlize Theron.

Who’s who on the 007 shortlist?

Tom Holland, 29, best known for his role as Spider-Man, previously pitched a young Bond film to Sony during Spider-Man: Far From Home promotions. “It didn’t really make sense,” Holland admitted in 2022, adding that the Bond estate didn’t seem keen on the idea. He’s next seen in Nolan’s The Odyssey and the fourth Spider-Man film.

Harris Dickinson, known for Triangle of Sadness and Babygirl, recently earned praise for his directorial debut, Urchin, at Cannes. Asked in 2023 if he’d consider playing Bond, he replied, “I mean, listen, man, you’d be a fool to not entertain that role.”

Jacob Elordi, the only Australian of the three, may follow in George Lazenby’s footsteps. The Euphoria and Priscilla actor is set to appear in Wuthering Heights, alongside Margot Robbie. Speaking last year, he called the Bond rumours “beautiful,” adding, “I just like that people maybe want to put me in their movies.”

What happens next?

The 26th Bond film is still in its early stages, and according to Variety, it won’t hit theatres before 2028. Amazon MGM recently gained creative control of the franchise in a deal reportedly worth $1 billion. The upcoming film will be the first since Daniel Craig’s swan song No Time to Die, which earned over $774 million worldwide.

Earlier this year, Amy Pascal and David Heyman came on board as producers, signalling the franchise's ambitious new direction. All eyes now remain on who will step into one of cinema’s most legendary roles.

FAQs:

1. Has the next James Bond actor been officially confirmed?

No, as of now, Amazon and the Bond producers have not confirmed who will play the next James Bond. The current shortlist includes Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson, according to a Variety report.

2. Who is directing the next James Bond movie?

Denis Villeneuve, director of Dune and Arrival, has reportedly been chosen to direct the next Bond film under the Amazon-MGM banner.

3. When is the next James Bond movie expected to be released?

There is no official release date yet. However, reports suggest that the film is unlikely to be released before 2028.