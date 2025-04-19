Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jacob Elordi says he was going to take a ‘break’ before Wuthering Heights director texted him

ANI |
Apr 19, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Jacob Elordi talked about his project 'Wuthering Heights' and shared that he was planning to take a break until he got a text from the director.

Actor Jacob Elordi talked about his project 'Wuthering Heights' and shared that he was planning to take a break from acting until he got a text from the director. Shooting for Wuthering Heights recently wrapped in the UK, and it's Elordi's second time working with director Emerald Fennell. So, when it came to casting for the project, the actor was able to skip the audition, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (Also read: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi-starrer Wuthering Heights' release date announced. Check details)

Australian actor Jacob Elordi poses during a photocall for the film 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' presented as Berlinale Special Gala at the 75th Berlinale film festival, in Berlin on February 15, 2025. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)(AFP)
Australian actor Jacob Elordi poses during a photocall for the film 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' presented as Berlinale Special Gala at the 75th Berlinale film festival, in Berlin on February 15, 2025. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)(AFP)

What Jacob said

"I was really lucky. I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can't run from that text," Elordi said.

The film stars Margot Robbie opposite Elordi, and is an adaptation of Emily Bronte's novel of the same name, which follows the tumultuous relationship between Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) and Heathcliff (Elordi) that's passionate and intense after meeting at the eponymous residence and the impact the relationship has on their families, as per the outlet.

On Margot Robbie

The actor shared his working experience with Margot. "She's incredible in the film, she's a livewire. I'm so, so excited for people to see it," he said. "She's a beautiful actor and she gave so, so much."

Elordi has built up quite the filmography as of late, starring in Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla," Emerald Fennell's "Saltburn," Paul Schrader's "Oh, Canada", and the forthcoming "On Swift Horses." He will next be seen in Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" as the Monster in November, before "Wuthering Heights", which he leads alongside Margot Robbie, is set to debut in 2026.

Wuthering Heights is set to be released by Warner Bros. in February of next year. Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, is producing, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

(via inputs from ANI)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jacob Elordi says he was going to take a ‘break’ before Wuthering Heights director texted him
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On