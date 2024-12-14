Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi-starrer Wuthering Heights' release date announced. Check details

The long-awaited film adaptation of Emily Bronte's gothic classic Wuthering Heights has officially been given a release date. Warner Bros. will debut the movie on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day, as per Variety. (Also Read | Margot Robbie to star alongside Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights film adaptation) Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi will feature in Wuthering Heights.

Directed, written, and produced by Emerald Fennell, the film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, who are set to bring the tumultuous romance between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff to the big screen.

Emerald, best known for her Academy Award-winning Promising Young Woman and the recent hit Saltburn, returns to the director's chair for Wuthering Heights.

Her collaboration with MRC and Margot's production company, LuckyChap, marks their second joint venture after Saltburn's success.

The film will also feature performances from Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, and Shazad Latif. Emerald's take on Wuthering Heights is one of the most highly anticipated releases in the coming years.

The filmmaker has long expressed her passion for the gothic genre, explaining her connection to it in an interview, as per Variety.

"I've always been obsessed with the gothic," Emerald expressed, adding, "It's a genre where comedy and horror, revulsion and desire, sex and death are forever entwined, where every exchange is heavy with the threat of violence, or sex or both."

Her fascination with the gothic, she notes, spans beyond Bronte's work to authors like Daphne du Maurier and Angela Carter, whose stories are characterized by "disturbing erotic power."

With this perspective, Fennell is expected to bring a unique, contemporary touch to the timeless themes of obsession, passion, and tragedy that define Wuthering Heights.

Margot Robbie will reportedly portray Catherine Earnshaw, the fierce and complex heroine at the heart of the story. Jacob Elordi, who recently starred in Emerald's Saltburn, will take on the iconic role of Heathcliff, the brooding, vengeful foster son of the Earnshaw family.

While the plot details of the adaptation remain closely under wraps, the original Wuthering Heights revolves around the doomed love story between Catherine and Heathcliff, whose fiery and obsessive relationship leads to both personal destruction and societal upheaval.

The story explores themes of class, revenge, and the supernatural, set against the windswept Yorkshire moors. The film is financed by MRC, the same studio behind Saltburn and the critically acclaimed American Fiction. As pre-production for Wuthering Heights begins, the film is set to shoot in the UK in 2025.