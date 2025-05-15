Not Timothée Chalamet or Tom Holland, Sean Penn declares this Oscar-winning actress is the 'last movie star'

Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn had a few things to say about the current generation of actors and stars in Hollywood. Whom can we call a movie star? Not everyone, claimed Sean Penn as he appeared on The Louis Theroux Podcast recently. Even as he praised Tom Cruise for championing excellence as an artist, Sean saved the label of the ‘last movie star’ for a female actor in Hollywood. (Also read: Blake Lively reacts to Justin Baldoni's ‘cowardly’ claim that she tried to intimidate Taylor Swift into supporting her) Who is the last of the Hollywood movie stars? Sean Penn shares his thoughts.

Who is the last movie star?

That actor is Jennifer Lawrence, who is the second youngest actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. She won in 2013 in the Best Actress category for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook. Jennifer also played the lead role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise, a blockbuster at the box office.

During the interaction, Sean Penn said, “I think the movie star manufacturer ran out around Jennifer Lawrence time or something. She’s probably the last movie star.”

Jennifer Lawrence in a black and white polka dot gown from Christian Dior Haute Couture’s Spring 2024 collection. (Photo: AFP)

About her work

Jennifer has acted in several Hollywood movies, most notably playing mutant Mystique in the X-Men film series, and films like American Hustle, Joy, No Hard Feelings and Don't Look Up. The actor is gearing up for the world premiere of her upcoming film Die, My Love at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. She is expected to make an appearance on the red carpet as well, with co-star Robert Pattinson.

Meanwhile, Sean also praised Tom Cruise, and said, "Certain kind of movies people appreciate more than others… but this is a very good actor who is also an incredibly extraordinary craftsman. Those movies don’t get made on those level without somebody extraordinary behind them. He’s the common link behind many of them. It’s no accident. He does his own stunts. He’s probably the best stuntman in movie world. He’s the most experienced guy.”

Tom presented Mission Impossible– The Final Reckoning at the Cannes Film Festival with the rest of the cast. The final film of the franchise received a 5 minute-long standing ovation at the festival.