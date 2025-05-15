Blake Lively reacts to Justin Baldoni's ‘cowardly’ claim that she tried to intimidate Taylor Swift into supporting her

The never-ending legal battle and accusations involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken a fresh turn after there were claims about Taylor Swift’s involvement in showing support for Blake. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Blake's attorney has addressed the claims and categorically denied them. (Also read: Will Taylor Swift testify in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni trial? Rep responds to subpoena) Blake Lively's team has reacted to Justin Baldoni's claims on her getting Taylor Swift involved in the case.

What Blake Lively's attorney said

In a statement, Blake Lively's attorney said, “This is categorically false. We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality.”

Earlier, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman had Blake and her team had tried to persuade Taylor Swift to show her public support amid the legal battle. A spokesperson of the pop star said she has no link to the film other than her song ‘My Tears Ricochet’. After the legal battle erupted last year, there were several reports that stated that the relationship between the two deteriorated.

Taylor Swift’s involvement

During the promotions of the film last year, Justin had also pointed out that Taylor was involved in the casting process of the film. Taylor had suggested the casting of Isabela Ferrer in the film. Isabela plays the younger version of Blake’s character, Lily.

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of multiple offenses, including changing intimate scenes without her consent, unwanted kissing, and probing into her personal life. She also claimed he launched a smear campaign to destroy her reputation. The tensions heightened as Justin made a counter lawsuit to further make his case. Their trial date is scheduled to be held in March 2026.

On the work front, Blake was last seen in the film Another Simple Favor. The romantic comedy drama which also stars Anna Kendrick released on Prime Video on May 1.