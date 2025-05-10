Will Taylor Swift testify in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni trial? Rep responds to subpoena

Taylor Swift has responded to the witness subpoena issued in her name, asking her to appear in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle over the actor's sexual harassment allegations and the 'It Ends with Us' director's smear campaign accusations. A spokesperson of the pop star said she has no link to the film other than her song ‘My Tears Ricochet’. Taylor Swift received a subpoena in the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni case(Instagram)

The spokesperson further added that the subpoena is to create a ‘tabloid clickbait’.

Read More: Blake Lively will be taking the stand against Justin Baldoni in March 2026 trial, shares her lawyer

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history," Swift's representative told PEOPLE.

They further added that the Grammy-winner only permitted the use of one of her songs in the film.

"Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case," the spokesperson continued.

PEOPLE cited a source to report that, along with Taylor Swift, actor Hugh Jackman could also be served with a subpoena.

Read More: Blake Lively officially addresses Justin Baldoni legal drama in new Late Night interview: 'I do feel fortunate...'

"Anyone that had any knowledge of this situation will be subpoenaed, no matter of their celebrity status," the source said. However, Jackman is also ‘not privy’ to the allegations made in the case.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have been spotted together on numerous occasions, including the Super Bowl. However, after Justin Baldoni's smear campaign allegations, the relationship between the two reportedly deteriorated.