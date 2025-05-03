Blake Lively officially addresses Justin Baldoni legal drama in new Late Night interview: 'I do feel fortunate...'

Blake Lively is currently flying through the press tour of her latest release, Another Simple Favor, the sequel to 2018 dark comedy thriller A Simple Favor. The ghosts from the It Ends With Us debacle have yet to leave Blake (at least up until March 2026) even as she attempts to skillfully tackle pretty windy rumours of a cold war with her franchise co-star Anna Kendrick. Blake Lively indirectly addresses Justin Baldoni drama in latest interview(Photos: X, Instagram)

Circling back to the seemingly never ending drama with actor-director Justin Baldoni, the legal crossfire of it all, has had Blake necessarily mum, going about her business. But something changed, during her recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where though she avoided the details, she went into the rationale of the extremities she was contending with.

"It’s no surprise I’ve had a pretty intense year", confirmed Blake. When pushed to elaborate as much as she legally could, by Seth, the actor articulated, "I see so many women around, afraid to speak — especially right now — afraid to share their experiences. And fear is by design. It's what keeps us silent".

That being said, Blake has complete cognizance of the fact that she is better placed than most other women in similar situations. She further elaborated, "But I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak. So, I do feel fortunate that I've been able to". Speaking to the reason behind the extreme measures taken, she added, "It's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls".

To recap, Blake and Justin previously teamed up for the doomed It Ends With Us (2024), the official film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name. Following the movie’s release, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, accusing him of sexual harassment and launching a preemptive smear campaign. In response, Justin denied all allegations and countersued Blake, husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and her firm Vision PR, Inc., for $400 million citing grounds of defamation, civil extortion, and other claims. The trial date is set for March 2026.

As for Another Simple Favor, the film is now streaming on OTT.