Blake Lively calls Justin Baldoni legal drama one of the ‘lowest lows of my life’

Blake Lively addressed her ongoing feud with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Although she could not discuss the legal battle too much, the 37-year-old said that it has been one of the "lowest lows of my life."

“I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially now, afraid to share their experience. Fear is by design, it’s what keeps us silent,” Lively told host Seth Meyers on Thursday. “But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak, so I do feel fortunate that I have been able to.”

The Gossip Girl star explained that “it is the women who have had the ability to use their voice” that have kept her strong and “helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls.” “It's a pretty simple thing,” she went on before being cut off by loud cheers from the audience.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lively gushed over her children, calling them her “lifeline” amid a chaotic year. The Age of Adaline star shares four kids with her husband, Ryan Reynolds: daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and son Olin, 2.

“It’s no surprise, I have had a pretty intense year. They’re just my lifeline. No matter what day I am having,” Lively said of her kids, adding, “I have to be Disney Land for them. It’s the best, it’s chaos.” She also shared adorable anecdotes from her day-to-day life.

“My little boy is so romantic,” Lively said of Olin, adding, “When I walk in, he goes, ‘Mama, my love!’ Oh, he's just like, oh, he's just a dream. I mean, like, they're chaos. It's chaos at all times.” She further shared, “One of my daughters has the same birthday as Napoleon and Jennifer Lawrence, so if you imagine those two blended.”