Another Simple Favor on OTT: Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s reunion is ‘deliciously insane’, say Twitter reviews

6 years ago, filmmaker Paul Feig introduced the world to Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson in A Simple Favor. The unlikely friendship between the women, played by Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, blossoms steadily in the movie. Until one day when Emily suddenly goes missing. Anna then begins investigating Blake’s past only to learn dark secrets which result in the latter being sentenced to 20 years in prison. But today, when the sequel of their film titled Another Simple Favor arrived on the digital medium, Blake aka Emily returned from jail asking Stephanie, played by Anna, to be her maid of honour. Well, the verdict is here and this thrilling sequel is almost as good as the original. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

At least that’s what Twitter reviews shared by audiences suggest. Soon after Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s new film Another Simple Favor arrived on OTT, many fans rushed to binge-watch it. Early reviews now claim that the black comedy mystery film is ‘deliciously insane’. One such Twitter review read, “Going to bed after watching @AnnaKendrick47 absolutely KILL it in #AnotherSimpleFavor y'all that movie was deliciously insane. @paulfeig is insane. I love it!,” whereas another fan gushed, “LOVED #AnotherSimpleFavor !! The chemistry between Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively was excellent, it was hilarious, it had multiple twist and turns. What a fun ride from start to finish!!”

Lauding the film, the performances and the costumes (which have managed to receive a special mention in several reviews), another internet user tweeted: “Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick sell every twist & turn #AnotherSimpleFavor offers with their intoxicating dynamic. It tries to outdo the original with varying degrees of success but captures its spirit. Unreal costuming that I wish could be seen in theaters. Imperfect fun.”

Rumours further suggest that Another Simple Favor, which also stars Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells and Michele Morrone, might get a third part. But we’ll have to wait for makers to share an official announcement.

Are you planning to binge Another Simple Favor this weekend?