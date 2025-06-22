Spider-Man vs. antihero Punisher? Marvel’s newest crossover might be its most intense yet; everything to know

No matter how much superhero fatigue is out there, Spider-Man always seems to swing above the noise. Tom Holland’s take on the web-slinger remains a fan favourite, and now with Spider-Man: Brand New Day officially on the horizon, Marvel and Sony have dropped a major update. There’s a new villain in town, and he’s a familiar face. Spider-Man and the Punisher

Enter: Jon Bernthal. Best known for playing Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, Bernthal has officially joined the upcoming Spider-Man movie, which begins shooting in England this summer and is set to release on July 31, 2026. Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is directing, and the film will see the return of Zendaya as MJ as well as Jacob Batalon as Ned. Also joining the mix is Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink.

Having Bernthal’s Punisher in the mix immediately hints at a grittier tone for the film. Known for his brutal, no-nonsense vigilante justice — fists, knives, and guns over gadgets and spells — the Punisher brings a raw intensity that could challenge Peter Parker in ways we haven’t seen on screen before. As one fan said on X, “There is so much they could do with this! Love to see a fight with Frank combating Peter’s superhuman abilities with his tactical knowledge and planning.”

Bernthal’s Frank Castle first appeared in Netflix’s Daredevil before headlining his own two-season series. He recently reprised the role in Daredevil: Born Again, and this new casting puts him squarely back in the MCU spotlight. The internet, of course, has lost it. “I literally screamed. Best news I’ve heard in a while,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Can’t believe we’re finally going to see the Punisher on screen alongside Spider-Man. It’s been a long time coming.”

So far, Brand New Day is shaping up to be anything but business as usual. The two stars will also be seen together in Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie adaptation of The Odyssey, which is due to release in July, 2026.