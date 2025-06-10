Hailey Bieber taps Harris Dickinson for newest Rhode campaign, and fans can't get enough of it

Hailey Bieber’s billion-dollar beauty brand Rhode, just made a very interesting marketing move. In a surprise twist that no one saw coming but now feels inevitable, actor Harris Dickinson was recently cast in the brand campaign for the brand's latest hydration mist. Internet heartthrob and breakout star of the sultry indie hit Babygirl, Dickinson is known for his magnetic screen presence and quiet intensity and as the acclaimed actor steps into the world of skincare, Bieber opens up about why she chose him. Hailey Bieber taps Harris Dickinson for new campaign

"I watched [Babygirl] and I thought it was so great. I knew for this campaign that I really, really wanted to use a male face. I’m just really a fan of his work, and I just felt like there could be really good synergy between him and Rhode. I think that was definitely showcased in this campaign,” said Bieber in an interview. “I didn’t want anything to feel too on the nose with Babygirl. I never want to make anything feel gimmicky, and the undertone of it all is there. I wanted it to feel chic and sporty,” she added.

What fans think

As soon as the campaign dropped, the internet lit up with reactions that were downright thirsty. “He was so good in Babygirl so I’m not mad at this,” wrote one user, echoing the sentiment of many. Another chimed in, “He’s hot… the end lmao.” Over on X , it was chaos in the best way: “This girl really knows how to lure the market.” One more said, “Hailey, this was a power move.” Clearly, Rhode’s decision to lean into Dickinson’s rising sex appeal without turning it into a spectacle hit the sweet spot.

Who is Harris Dickinson?

Dickinson's star power has been steadily rising since his breakout in Beach Rats (2017), followed by bigger roles in The King’s Man and the Palme d’Or-winning Triangle of Sadness. With Babygirl bringing him even more critical acclaim — and placing him alongside Nicole Kidman — he’s now gaining fashion clout, too, having worked with the likes of Loewe and Dior.