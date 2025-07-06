‘Mat aao Europe’: Indian tourist’s honest take on Europe’s summer heat sparks online buzz

An Instagram reel by an Indian tourist is going viral for showing the not-so-glamorous side of travelling in Europe during the summer. The reel, titled “Mat aao Europe” (Don’t come to Europe), has caught the attention of many users online. Hot weather, pricey water, and no AC- an Indian tourist shares Europe’s harsh summer reality.(Pexels)

The viral reel was shared by Instagram user @pandeyjipardesi.

In the video, Bulbul Pandey (pandeyjipardesi) talks about the extremely hot weather across European cities. “Bahut garmi hai,” he says, adding that there’s no AC, and not even a fan in many places. He also mentions that most cities smell bad, saying some streets smell like urine.

Accommodation isn’t any better- he mentions that living spaces are not only costly but also extremely small, describing them as "dibbe jaise chote kamre"

According to him, even a small bottle of water can cost 2 to 2.5 euros in Europe. He suggests Indian tourists should avoid travelling in the hot summer and come in September or October instead.

In the reel, he even says it’s better to “stay in India and enjoy” than suffer in Europe’s heat without AC or fans.

The reel was posted on July 2, 2025, and since then, it has garnered more than 4.5 lakh views and several comments.

The video sparked mixed reactions on Instagram. Some praised him for being honest and sharing the reality behind the "dream vacation". However, a few others felt he was exaggerating and said that summer in Europe is manageable if planned well.

One of the users, @amarkaur05, commented, “I don't know which place you went to Europe, no doubt it's warm, but there are air conditioners on the train, the tram, bus, and the hotels everywhere. It's beautiful. Don't spread rumours. I was there last week, and that's amazing.”

A second user, @mansiei, commented, “Europe is no more on my list now. I already did not want to go. Now this video is like not going ever in summer.”

Another user, @umang.shankar.9, commented, “Rightly said. Water and restaurant food are very expensive in Spain.”

Many viewers agreed with the tourist, saying they had also faced the same issues during their summer trips to Europe, especially the heat, lack of AC, and high costs.