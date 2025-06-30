Indian engineer in Paris calls out Europe's work-life balance: 'Gym, vacation, wine, repeat’

An Indian engineer living in Paris has sparked a discussion online after sharing his honest thoughts about Europe’s work-life culture in a post on X. His post, which many found both funny and thought-provoking, questions how sustainable Europe’s relaxed approach to work really is. Indian engineer Akhilesh, working in Paris, stirs debate over work-life priorities.(Pexels)

In a viral X post, @akhileshutup, questioned how long Europe’s relaxed work-life balance can last.

"I really don't know how long the European economy is going to sustain with the current ‘work-life balance’ the caption reads.

According to the engineer, the work culture in Europe is far from typical. He pointed out that people can actually be fined for sending work emails after 6 pm. Taking only a 30-minute lunch break is seen as unusual- most take at least an hour and a half. And in August, it's common for workers to take the whole month off as if it’s a basic right.

He also mentioned that kids in Europe don’t see their parents hustle- they see them picnic.

“Gym, vacation, wine, repeat and that's the CEO” he further added.

Check out the viral post here:

The viral post was posted on June 28, 2025 and since then it has garnered more than 89,000 views and several comments.

Here's how people reacted to this post:

The post sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many X users either nodding in agreement or defending the European way of life.

One of the users, @AmanHasNoName_2, commented, “What is the end KPA of the economy if not for humans being happy in it? They can afford things, have time, get good civic infrastructure, what exactly would working 2x hours and making their GDP 4x achieve towards their quality of life?”.

A second user, @rokul88, commented, “it’s too good to be true it took me several months to get used to this way of working.”

Another user, @Gamma_Blast_, commented, "Isn't this how life is supposed to be lived? Like idk why people have this obsession with this stupid ‘GDP’ number, there is more to life than this."

Some argued that taking time for well-being and family shouldn’t be judged negatively.