Taehyung goes shirtless in a Paris gym, dances inside club, steps out with Park Bo-gum after dinner. Watch

BTS member Kim Taehyung, who is currently in Paris for Celine's Spring 2026 fashion show, has been enjoying himself. Several videos and pictures of the singer emerged on social media platforms. Taehyung, aka V, was accompanied by actor Park Bo-gum in a few videos. Taehyung shared several photos on Instagram.

Inside BTS Taehyung's fun time in Paris

Taking to Instagram too, on Sunday, Taehyung posted a bunch of pictures of himself, including a few mirror selfies. In a photo, he posed shirtless as he stood inside the gym. He was seen wearing only pants. Another picture showed Taehyung posing near the Eiffel Tower.

Taehyung goes shirtless in Paris

The BTS singer sipped beverage as he posed wearing only a vest in another picture. He also shared pictures as he held a wine bottle, showed off his nail art and posed with toys. The last picture showed Taehyung resting his head on his hand as he sat on a couch.

Taehyung poses cutely with wine bottles, dances at a club

Celine's Global VIP and Events Director, Peter Utz, shared several clips on his Instagram Stories featuring Taehyung. In a clip, Taehyung was seen sitting on top of a couch as he checked a few wine bottles.

As Taehyung asked something to his team, he noticed getting recorded and laughed. He then posed cutely with the bottles, holding them next to his face.

In another video, Taehyung danced his heart out inside a restaurant. A video showed Taehyung and Bo-gum leaving the Grand Palais after Celine's pre-show dinner. They walked down the stairs, talking to their team.

Taehyung spotted with Bo-gum in Paris

Taehyung was seen sipping his beverage. In the clips, Taehyung was seen in a full-sleeved black T-shirt and grey trousers. Bo-gum wore a black vest under a polka-dotted shirt and denims.

About Taehyung

Taehyung was recently discharged from the South Korean military. He reunited with his fellow BTS members--Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. BTS held a live session on Weverse recently and confirmed their comeback in spring 2026 with new music and a world tour.