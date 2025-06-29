Pregnant Rihanna attends Paris Fashion Show with son Riot to support A$AP Rocky

Singer Rihanna, who is expecting her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky, recently took her youngest son, 22-month-old Riot, to witness his father's show at the Paris Fashion Week. On Friday, June 27, Rihanna was spotted entering the venue as security guards escorted her away from the paparazzi to watch the show, People magazine reported. US actress Rihanna (R) and ASAP Rocky arrive for the world premier of the new film "Les Schtroumpfs" (AFP)

According to E! News, this was Riot's maiden official public appearance at the fashion show to see A$AP Rocky’s AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 Show. Rihanna was seen holding the toddler in her arms while watching the show.

Decoding Rihanna's look

For the special occasion, the Diamonds singer donned a long-sleeved striped shirt, which was only buttoned in the middle and featured her baby bump. She accompanied it with a pleated mini skirt as well as scrunched up gray socks. Her look was completed with a pair of strappy pointed heels.

Riot, meanwhile, wore a black Harley Davidson jean jacket that was perfectly paired with purple cargo pants.

At the venue, Rihanna was seen sitting in the front row. Her son was seated on her lap. Their outing was in support of AWGE, the creative agency that has been founded by A$AP Rocky.

During the show, Riot was seen entertaining himself with a purple mini fan, while Rihanna remained busy watching the models walk down the runway.

As per reports, Riot was overjoyed after witnessing his father joining the show, walking past staged metal detectors on the runway.

Besides Riot, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are also parents to three-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers.

Rihanna's latest outing comes nearly two months after she stole the limelight at the Met Gala. Prior to the show, she was seen debuting her baby bump on New York streets.

Rocky told reporters that it was time for them to "show the people" what they had been "cooking up”.

"And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know," he added.

FAQs

1. Is Rihanna married to A$AP Rocky?

No, the two of them are not officially married yet.

2. What's Rihanna's relationship with A$AP Rocky?

The duo have been in a relationship for some time now.

3. How many kids does Rihanna have?

She has two sons with A$AP Rocky and is currently expecting her third child.