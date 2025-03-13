The hottest looks and trends from Paris Fashion Week

As the Paris Fashion Week wraps up, it was sure a display of high fashion and unconventional designs. From LED light extravaganzas to prosthetic body parts, and Bella Hadid closing the show, these shows let the designer showcase their creativity and push the boundaries. Take a look. A roundup of the hottest trends from Paris Fashion Week

Lights on display

A mesmerising show was presented by Anrealage

A mesmerising show was presented by Anrealage on the runway. It was a dreamy display of lit dresses and structured garments, which were reminiscent of skyscraper lights. Models strutted down the runway pixelated lights which was a mix of high-tech fashion.

Breasts out

Duran Lantink

For his show, Duran Lantink did not shy away from breaking societal barriers by dressing the models in prosthetic body parts. He pushed the boundaries even further by swapping men's and women's body parts, with men showing off prosthetic breasts and women in chiseled prosthetic male torsos. This display was the highlight of the whole collection as he dared to do something bold and outrageous.

Body as an art form

Issey Miyake

For Issey Miyake's recent collection, he emphasised the body as an art form. The collection was a display of abstract designs, a play on clothing structure and textures. The body became one with the garment as models walked the runway with their hands tucked inside the pockets. This particular piece showcased a light sea-green shade with an oversized silhouette layered atop a misshapen garment with dangling arms, pulled collars and textured knitwear.

A bioluminescent daydream

Noi Kei Ninomiya

Noi Kei Ninomiya's show explored the concept of extravagant texture and bioluminescence, which presented itself as a psychedelic and dreamy showcase. It was an almost gothic display. The room was dark, and the garments came alive in underwater-inspired motifs and designs with an emphasis on the garment lights ricocheting. The particular dress in black features woven balls of yarn adorned with white lights and a large headgear to introduce more drama.

The power of lace

Bella Hadid in Yves Saint Laurent

Walking the runway in Yves Saint Laurent, model Bella Hadid closed the show wearing a sheer lace dress. Now, anything she does is a statement, and this was no less. This YSL royal blue see-through dress features lacey patterns, angular shoulders and a golden 3D neckline. This solidifies sheer and lace as trends that are here to stay.